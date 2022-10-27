BCCI announces equal pay for centrally-contracted male and female players

The decision comes just days after it was decided in the BCCI AGM that the first season of the women's IPL will be played in 2023.

Interest in Indian women's cricket has been on an upswing ever since the team finished runners-up in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup. The team has since gone on to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in 2020 and also won the silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.