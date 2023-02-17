BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns: Sources

"Otherwise even at 80%, these people...they are such scoundrels, they will silently go to the corner and take an injection and say that they are fit," Sharma allegedly said during a sting operation.



The chief selector also reportedly revealed that there was a huge clash of ego between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, which eventually led to the right-hander batter's ouster as the captain.



"When the player becomes a little big, he feels that he has become very big.. He has become bigger than the board. Then he feels that No one can do anything to him. He can't even bend my hair. Without me, cricket will stop in India. Has it ever happened? Many big ones came and went. Cricket remains the same. So, he tried to hit the President at that time," he was quoted as saying.



"He (Virat) said... Sourav Ganguly had never said this to me (about re-considering the captaincy role). So it became a big issue. Either the President lied, or Virat is telling the truth. It became a big issue... then there was an uproar."