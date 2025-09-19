BCCI president: High-power meeting in capital on 20 Sep holds the key

The suspense over the choice of the next president of the BCCI, the richest cricket body of the world, will be over soon. While the AGM on 28 September will deliver a final seal of approval on the candidate who will take over the top job from Roger Binny, it’s not really a secret that the powers that be in the Union government will play a key role in the choice.

As the deadline for the revision of electoral rolls ends on Friday evening, the names of former incumbent Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh have been confirmed as high-profile former cricketers who will represent their respective state boards at the AGM. 'Dada' Ganguly, set to take fresh guard as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal on Monday, will represent Bengal while the Punjab offspinner — a protégé of Ganguly's during the latter's captaincy — will represent Punjab Cricket Association.

Both have been linked to the top job, while another former cricketer whose name has cropped up over the past week is former international stumper Kiran More. The 63-year-old, a former chairman of the selection committee, is from Baroda in Gujarat and pulls enough weight, but the catch is that More’s name did not figure in the initial electoral rolls released last week.