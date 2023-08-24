“Be like Pragg”: Magnus Carlsen to young chess players

Magnus Carlsen was engaged in a tense and tight game against his German opponent at the current FIDE World Cup being played at Baku. He was on a clock for his next move. But he left his table and walked up to R. Praggnanandhaa to congratulate him with a handshake and a smile after the Indian chess sensation beat Hikaru Nakamura, World No. 2.

Carlsen said something to Pragg and returned to his table. What did he tell the Indian player, he was asked after the day’s play. “I told Praggnanandhaa that today we all want to be like Pragg,” Carlsen told FIDE’s YouTube channel.

Carlsen, who became a grandmaster a year before Pragg was born, appears to share a warm relationship with 18-year-old Pragg, who is 14 years his junior. Not only have they played against each other regularly but Pragg was one of the six members of Carlsen’s team at the inaugural Global Chess League in Dubai earlier this year. That is when they got to know each other better.

In Dubai, Carlsen and other members of his team would apparently go out for walks and meals and discuss how to get out of difficult situations in on-the-board and online games.