Been there and done that, Magnus Carlsen now wants to enjoy his chess

‘’I think a lot of people have a chance to surpass me, but you will see only when it happens,’’ he said. After being there and done that at an age when chess players often are still peaking – Carlsen has reached a stage where he plays the mindgame for sheer enjoyment, though he hasn’t lost the competitive edge to test himself against the best of upcoming young talent. And it’s a well known fact that he had been a vocal supporter of the generation of Gukesh D and R. Praggnanandhaa.

‘’I always enjoying testing myself against youngest generation and also meet the Indian chess fans. Yes, it’s a bit chaotic here and that’s why I don’t come every year,’’ a candid Carlsen said in reply to a question from Tania Sachdeva, the sprightly anchor at the draw who was a member of the gold medallist Indian women’s team in recent Olympiad.

Much as he may find a visit to India chaotic, Carlsen is effusive in praise about the growth of his sport here and credits the legendary Vishy Anand for the revolution. ‘’I was in Chennai some years back and played a simul (simultaneous chess) against some advanced schoolkids – and came back to see half of them are now GMs. Those who were kids back then formed the core of the side which won the Olympiad gold. Indian chess has really come a long way and thanks to Anand for it,’’ he recalled.

His relationship with Prag, a part of the legend’s Global Chess League team, was written about quite a bit last year. ‘Be like Prag,’ was his word of advice at Carlsen’s chess club in Sweden – not surprising as the precocious Chennai boy first shot into the limelight with a shock win over Carlsen as a 10-year-old back in 2016. ‘’Prag has an incredible fighting spirit and always wants to win, though he often gets into time trouble because of this,’’ he said.