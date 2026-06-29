Ben Stokes: The flawed genius England cricket will miss badly

The punitive measure must have been bruising for the temperamental star's ego. His career had been dogged as much by injuries as by mental battles. In 2021, Stokes — by then an Ashes winner and Player of the Match in the 2019 ICC World Cup final — took a prolonged break from the sport following the death of his father Ged from brain cancer, compounded by the immense strain of living through the Covid pandemic in bio-secure bubbles.

For someone who always dared to look opponents in the eye and relished a fight on the field, Stokes had an underlying vulnerability that required astute management and emotional security. That was perhaps what he found missing during the home series, ultimately helping him make up his mind. If his pre-match press conference at Nottingham was any indication, the decision had already been made.

Rumours that Stokes was preparing to announce his exit gathered pace after the ECB confirmed that he and Atkinson were being investigated and referred to the Cricket Regulator. That was possibly the final straw.

"There's something I know is going to happen over the next two days... this is my last two days as your captain, and my last two days representing England," he told the dressing room, trying to sound matter-of-fact while struggling to conceal his emotions.

"Reasons can wait (as to) why but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do. The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone else please just do the same?"