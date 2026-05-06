Bengaluru feels deprived at 'losing out' final to Ahmedabad

There are no prizes for guessing that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has become a default venue for all marquee cricket matches in the country — and the IPL 2026 final will be no exception.

The schedule for the play-offs and final released by BCCI on Wednesday, 6 May, says the final will be held in Ahmedabad on 31 May and not in Bengaluru as per IPL tradition, which is that the home venue of the defending champions is allotted the season opener and the final, while the first qualifier and eliminator is allotted to a different city and the second qualifier is held at the same venue as the final for logistical reasons.

While Bengaluru (home to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru) hosted the season-opener on 28 March, the final has been shifted to Ahmedabad, making this the second year in a row that the home ground of the previous year’s winners has been deprived.

IPL 2025 saw Eden Gardens losing out on both the second qualifier and final to Ahmedabad ostensibly owing to a rain forecast, since the season had been extended by a week owing to an interruption for Operation Sindoor.

This time around, the BCCI’s explanation for denying Bengaluru sounds vague on paper: 'Bengaluru was originally designated to host the final. However, owing to certain requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond the scope of BCCI’s established guidelines and protocols, the venue has been shifted and reassigned.'