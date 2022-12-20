Karim Benzema quits international football after missing World Cup

But Benzema has not been considered for national duty for many years because of his alleged involvement in a case to blackmail a former teammate through incriminating videos taken from his mobile. He has recently returned to the national fold and has been in prolific form for Real Madrid in the last couple of years and was expected to lead his nation's campaign in Qatar but the injury prevented him from doing so.



Benzema made his international debut in 2007 and has played at the European Championship in 2008 and 2012 as well as the 2014 World Cup/ He was omitted from the next two major tournament squads over the blackmail scandal.



He was recalled for Euro 2020 last year, but could not do much as Didier Deschamps' side suffered an early exit. He did help France win the Nations League in October 2021 and was expected to do well in Qatar.