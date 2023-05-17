Biryani time for Virat Kohli & co at Siraj’s house

How can you be in Hyderabad and not dig into a plate of the famous biryani? Mohammed Siraj, the leading paceman of Royal Challengers Bangalore and a city boy, hosted his IPL teammates to savour the dish and take a tour of his new home on Tuesday night.

Now in the city of Charminar to play their away game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Virat Kohli & Co landed up in full strength at Siraj’s newly appointed house at the Film Nagar area. Kohli, who addresses Siraj as miyan, is no stranger to the family’s hospitality though as he had been to his old home in Toli Chowki as well.

‘’Hyderabadi Biryani Time! The boys took a pitstop at Miyan’s beautiful new house last night,’’ RCB tweeted on their official handle.

It was yet another bonding session for the widely followed team, who are still searching for the elusive first IPL title. During their stay in Mumbai, Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma had hosted the squad at the icon’s signature restaurant.

Speaking during a recent breakfast chat show, Siraj revealed how Kohli had surprised him during the 2018 IPL. Then the Indian captain across all formats, Kohli first said he would give the invite to Siraj’s house a miss due to a stiff back. However, when the moment arrived, Kohli was at their door – much to the delight of the family members.