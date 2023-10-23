Bishan Singh Bedi leaves Indian cricket's original fab four a member short

It will not be an exaggeration to say that he was the leader of the spin unit, and he continued to pick up wickets by the bagful through a career spanning over 15 years. Bedi also enjoyed a successful stint in the English county circuit with Northamptonshire, for whom he took 434 first-class wickets at an average of 20.89, not to speak of the 1,500-odd wickets in first class games.

Be it his smooth and minimalistic run-up to the wicket, which has been referred to repeatedly as poetry in motion, to the courage of conviction that he maintained regardless of the multiple hats he had worn, Bedi was one of a kind. It would be over simplifying things to call him an anti-establishment figure, for he was that and much more.

As recently as 2020, when Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced the renaming of Feroze Shah Kotla as Arun Jaitley Stadium after the deceased BJP leader, Bedi wrote to DDCA asking it to cancel his membership and remove his name from the Bishan Bedi stand. It certainly took some guts, but that’s Bedi for you.

How good was Bedi as a spinner? Let’s draw on a quote from Sir Donald Bradman, the greatest of them all: ‘’Bedi was a real study for the connoisseur and amongst the finest bowlers of his type. His skill is associated with sportsmanship of high calibre.’’