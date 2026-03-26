Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India get a chance to avenge defeat at year-end

While the first Test begins on 21 January in Nagpur, the dates for the other four are Chennai (29 January–2 February), Guwahati (11-15 February), Ranchi (19-23 February) and Ahmedabad (27 February-3 March). Fans in social media gave vent to their ire for what they felt was shortchanging of Eden Gardens which has been allotted a ODI against Zimbabwe on 3 January, 2027.

The season will commence with the West Indies tour of India, starting on 27 September with a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series. The ODIs will be played in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh before the action shifts to the T20Is - which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India will then host Sri Lanka in December 2026 for another white ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.

Come the new year, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series in January 2027. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.