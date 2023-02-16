Border-Gavaskar trophy: Kohli readies for Kotla turner

Once Rahul was done, Rohit Sharma came in and focused on his straight bat shots. Pujara, all set to mark his 100th Test appearance, was cracking his drives well, used his feet well against spinners and tried to sweep a lot more than he usually does before going to have discussions with head coach Rahul Dravid.



The next set of batters saw Ravindra Jadeja executing his sweep and pull apart from some defensive strokes, while Ishan Kishan swept a lot and even brought out a thunderous loft. Suryakumar Yadav was dancing down the pitch a lot against spinners while KS Bharat, after a long time of wicketkeeping, took the same route while finetuning his defense.



There were some cheers for Axar Patel from the fans behind the giant black gate, peeing from the small view and taking his name constantly. As the chants from the few fans grew a little louder, Axar said, "Batting karnede pehle (let me do batting first), followed by "arey bhai batting karu (brother, let me do the batting).



With Thursday being an optional training session for India starting from morning, one would be curious to see who turn up from India at the stadium for further finetuning and leave the onlookers dazzled.