Bouncing back Down Under after 36 all out was really special: Rathour

The T20 World Cup triumph will certainly remain a defining moment in the history of Indian cricket as it ended a 13-year drought for an ICC trophy, but outgoing batting coach Vikram Rathour is happy to have been privy to several highs in Test cricket as well.

Rathour, whose tenure ended with the Rahul Dravid regime, was the only senior member of the support staff who had worked with ‘The Wall’ as well as Ravi Shastri before him in that role for over five years.

The former Test opening batter of the 1990s, who took over from Sanjay Bangar after India’s semi-final heartbreak in the 2019 ICC World Cup in England, had his contract renewed when the Dravid era began in Indian cricket under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in end-2021.

‘’The World T20 triumph was a much needed title as despite playing some consistent cricket over a period of time, an ICC title was eluding us. However, I cherish some terrific memories of Test wins during my stay with the boys, especially the way they bounced back after being 36 all out in Adelaide to win the 2020-21 series,’’ the soft-spoken Rathour said.

Looking back at his eventful tenure with the Indian team over the last five years, the once prolific scorer for Punjab sought to downplay any talk of leaving a legacy. Rathour, who was part of the Indian squad when Dravid made his Test debut in England in 1996, has been a national selector too, and his inputs held immense value for his former teammate and head coach.