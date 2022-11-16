Brazil, France, England are World Cup favourites, says Messi

Brazil, France and England will be the biggest obstacles to Argentina's hopes of ending a 36-year FIFA World Cup title drought in Qatar, according to Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi.

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams," Messi said in an interview with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

"If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen."