Bumrah and Jadeja's absence opens opportunity to unearth new champions, says Shastri

"Bumrah not being there, Jadeja not being there - it hampers the side - but it's an opportunity to unearth a new champion," Shastri said at the launch of Coaching Beyond, his new initiative with B Arun and R Sridhar.



"(Bumrah's injury) is unfortunate. There's so much cricket being played, and people get injured. He is injured, but it's an opportunity for somebody else. There is nothing you can do with injury," he added.



While a replacement for Bumrah has not been named yet, head coach Rahul Dravid has indicated Mohammad Shami could replace his teammate if he gains full fitness after recovering from COVID-19.