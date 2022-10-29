Bumrah can't play all formats for too long: Thomson

"Bumrah puts too much weight on his body and because he plays all formats, he is bound to get injured. It is now upon him to decide what he wants to do," Thomson told PTI during an interaction.

Call it being politically correct, no player worth his salt would ever say that he wouldn't play Test cricket and opt for shorter versions.

"The crowd wants him to play white ball cricket and comes to the stadium to see him bowl in white ball cricket. It is just 60 balls (ODI) or 24 balls (T20) depending on which format he plays.

"In Test cricket, he needs to bowl 15 overs in a day. You can well understand which formats he needs to play to prolong his career. And with World Cups every year, white ball formats are no less important," he explained.

But with one ICC tournament pencilled in the FTP for the next seven years, the pace ace wants Bumrah to weigh in all practical possibilities.