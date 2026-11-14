Can the turmoil over Indian Olympic body’s election affect it’s 2036 bid?

The bad publicity over upcoming Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections, with it’s current president PT Usha in the eye of the storm, could not have been worse timed for the country’s Olympics bid aspirations. It hasn’t escaped the eyes of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has sent a strongly worded letter to the Indian Olympic body to set their house in order ahead of the country’s presentation for 2036 Olympics bid on 26th November.

An Indian delegation is set to make a presentation to the IOC’s Future Host Commission as part of the country’s bid to host the 2036 Games, with the likes of Nita Ambani (India’s representative in IOA) and Usha, along with officials from the Union and Gujarat governments. They are supposed to showcase India’s case with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city.

However, the status of former sprint queen Usha - in the wake of her not being able to secure a nomination among the top four women’s Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) ahead of the elections makes her presence in the delegation somewhat untenable. What’s more, Usha’s surprise nomination from the Ice Hockey Federation of India to contest the IOA elections has now been challenged by advocate Atul Kumar - who has filed a formal objection with returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, challenging her inclusion in the electoral roll.