Candidates chess: Can visa problems scuttle Pragg & Co’s travel plans to Canada?

Chess and diplomacy have a history – remember the Bobby Fischer-Boris Spassky game or barely a decade back, the online game between US and Iran?

It’s still early days to say whether politics may rear it’s head again ahead of Canada hosting the prestigious Fide Candidates tournament in Toronto next month, but the delay in issuance of visas to Indian and Russian GMs clearly has the world governing body FIDE worried.

Barely a month is left before the first moves are made in the April 3-22 event, but the uncertainty over visas is set to effect a total of five players from India – Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, Vidit Gujrathi, Gukesh Dommaraju,Viashali Rameshbabu (Prag’s sister) and Koneru Humpy and three from Russia: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Kateryna Lagno and Alexandra Gorvachkina.

An application for a visitor visa from Russia to Canada goes through an intense review process while for Indians, the current processing time is 27 days – prompting FIDE to take to their X handle with a long post urging to issue the visas for their ‘timely arrival.’