Candidates chess: Praggnanandhaa opens with first round win over Anish Giri

India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa made an early statement at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, defeating Dutch No. 1 Anish Giri in the opening round in Cyprus on Sunday. The winner of the tournament will earn the right to challenge world champion D. Gukesh for the title later this year.

On the opening day, Indian players also impressed in the women’s section. Divya Deshmukh held Anna Muzychuk to a draw, while R. Vaishali drew against Bibisara Assaubayeva.

Praggnanandhaa displayed strong preparation in the opening and maintained control over both the position and the clock. Evaluation engines consistently favoured him through the opening and much of the middlegame.