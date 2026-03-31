FIDE Candidates 2026: Pragg in joint lead after second round draw with Wei Yi

R. Praggnanandhaa remained in joint lead of the men’s section after two rounds of the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 on Monday, playing out a draw against Wei Yi. He had earlier registered an impressive win over Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri in the opening round on Sunday.

Wei opened with the Petroff Defence, aiming to control the centre and leading to a complex, symmetrical position. Praggnanandhaa used his rooks and minor pieces effectively to neutralise any threats, with both players maintaining a high level of accuracy.

Neither side found a safe way to press for a win, and the game petered out into a draw after the first time control.