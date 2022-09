Carlos Alcaraz clinches US Open title with four-set victory over Casper Ruud

"There is no time to be tired in the final rounds of a Grand Slam... You have to be ready and give everything you have inside. It is something I work really hard for," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz has become the youngest Grand Slam winner since Spanish stalwart Rafael Nadal, 19, lifted the French Open trophy in 2005, while he is the youngest US Open winner since American legend Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990.

Alcaraz arrived in New York as the world No. 4 but leaves the Flushing Meadows at the top-ranked player, becoming the youngest to rise to tennis' pinnacle in the history of the ATP Rankings (since 1973).

The Spaniard has also equalled the biggest jump to No. 1, while he is the fourth Spaniard to climb to the top, joining coach Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Nadal.

Alcaraz spent a total of 23 hours and 39 minutes on court on way to the crown, passing Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon in 2018 for most time played at a single Grand Slam tournament on record (since 1999).

Ruud, who had lost to Nadal in the French Open final in June, was bidding to become the 28th player and first Norwegian to jump to No. 1

"Things have been going so well. Today was a special evening," Ruud said. "Both Carlos (Alcaraz) and I knew what we were playing for and what was at stake. We will be No. 2 and No. 1 in the world, I think it is fitting. I am disappointed of course that I am not No. 1, but No. 2 is not bad either. I am happy with that number and I will continue to chase for my first Grand Slam title and No. 1 ranking," added Ruud.