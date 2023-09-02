Chess and sexism - can the sport be made safer for women?

Greater danger beyond the board

There is, however, one big difference in chess: Women are the vast minority, with only 10 percent of all players identifying as female. Women-only tournaments do exist, but if female players want to challenge themselves at the top level, they have to take part in mixed tournaments to progress in their career.

It's also unique to chess that girls sit opposite an older man in a competitive situation, which can sometimes cause irritation if the younger woman wins. "There is often a comment, especially when older men lose to younger girls," Heinemann said.

The grandmaster, however, sees an even greater danger beyond the chess board. "From my point of view, there are already a lot of stupid comments on the internet. Some things I read on there leave me in shock."

Internet provides anonymity and the inhibition threshold falls drastically. Lauterbach also thinks that modern communication channels and chess websites make it easier to get in touch with people against their will. On the other hand, the internet provides a platform for those affected by sexism to fight back.