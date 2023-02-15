Cheteshwar is a spiritual man, it helped him whenever he got hurt: Father Arvind Pujara on eve of 100th Test

He also took his son to Mumbai and sought former India cricketer and respected coach Karsan Ghavri's opinion on whether he should devote more time on his son's development as a player. The answer was in the affirmative and the nondescript Railway Colony ground was witness to history.



"When I started off (coaching Cheteshwar), there was no target as such in mind and also it is not fair to assume anything. But, yes, he was very hardworking from the start and the discipline paid him dividends," Arvind bhai, who played six first-class games in mid and late 70s said.



Talk about Cheteshwar the player, and the first thing that comes to mind is his mental resolve.



While working on a cricket book, which had a chapter on Cheteshwar, there was a conversation with Arvind bhai where he recollected how his teenager son had internalised his mother's demise and didn't shed a tear in private or public. He just went quiet.



"He never cried and just went quiet. In fact, he went to play an age-group game in Mumbai and I had to tell the team coach to keep an eye on him as I was worried," Pujara senior had said back then.