Coach Igor Stimac to step down if Blue Tigers fail to make third round

Igor Stimac, the head coach of Indian football team, is ready to step down if he cannot keep his commitment of taking the Blue Tigers to their first-ever third round of the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers. Coming back after a goalless draw with Afghanistan at Abha, Saudi Arabia, Sunil Chhetri & Co now take them on in the home match before an expectant Guwahati crowd on Tuesday, 26 March.

‘’If I don’t take India to the third round I will leave, with my pride, with my honour on everything that was done in the five years of work. I will leave my position to someone else,’’ Stimac told the media on Monday, 25 March. India can still advance to the third round but the task has just got a lot tougher after last week’s stalemate in the away leg. They are now second in the group behind Qatar with four points from three games, one ahead of Kuwait (three points from as many matches).

Stimac, who has been at the helm since 2019, last year received a contract extension that will keep him in charge until June 2026. As per his agreement with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the latter is not bound to pay him full salary or any severance bonus should the former Croat World Cupper quit on his own.