CWG 2026: Sajan Prakash wants to be agent of change for swimming in India

‘’I want to build my own coaching programme and want to be guiding the next generation swimmers because I have spent my entire life in this and I don’t want to spend the other part anywhere else. If I can change somebody’s life or some system, then I would be grateful.’’

For now, it’s time to let the competitive juice flow again as Sajan — whose best moment came when he became the first Indian swimmer to make the Olympic A cut ahead of Tokyo 2020 — will be leading a young five-member squad at the CWG. The others are Sirhari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshian Shashikumar.

Coming back to competitive swimming after a break due to a burnout after failing to make the cut for Paris 2024, he sounded cautiously optimistic about his chances. ‘’I just felt there are many unfinished businesses. I always wanted to be on the podium of the Commonwealth and Asian Games and I just want to give my best effort irrespective of what the result is. I think in that case, I will fulfil my dreams,’’ Sajan said.

An elusive medal for himself — along with a personal best — is what a rejuvenated Sajan is looking ahead to in both competitions. Asked which one matters more, Sajan said: ‘’I would say a personal best for me and medals for the country. Personal best tells you how you have progressed in training. A lot of times that should replicate in the competition and medals are very important for the country to take the country’s name in the world stage. Hence, you can say they go hand in hand.’’