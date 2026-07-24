CWG 2026: Sajan Prakash wants to be agent of change for swimming in India
Two-time Olympian talks up unfinished business in Glasgow and Aichi Nagoya
When Sajan Prakash, a two-time Olympian, takes to the pool for his favourite 200 metres butterfly at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, 27 July, it will be with mixed feelings. While the responsibility of being the country’s most experienced swimmer in a five-member contingent gives him goosebumps, the 32-year-old from Kerala knows it’s time for ‘one last push’.
It’s no secret that success in top flight swimming has not been easy for India. There are a few exceptions though, such as when Sachin Nag, Khazan Singh and Virdhawal Khade Sajan won silver in the Asian Games while Sajan and teammate Srihari Nataraj made the finals at the CWG. Now in his fourth CWG, Sajan sees Glasgow and the Asian Games at Aichi Nagoya in September as potential last opportunities to complete ‘unfinished business’ while also playing change agent for the sport in the country.
Replying to a query from National Herald during a virtual interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI), the senior pro said: ‘’I don’t know how many years of swimming is left in me, but I definitely want to be a part of the change in India. I definitely want to.
‘’I want to build my own coaching programme and want to be guiding the next generation swimmers because I have spent my entire life in this and I don’t want to spend the other part anywhere else. If I can change somebody’s life or some system, then I would be grateful.’’
For now, it’s time to let the competitive juice flow again as Sajan — whose best moment came when he became the first Indian swimmer to make the Olympic A cut ahead of Tokyo 2020 — will be leading a young five-member squad at the CWG. The others are Sirhari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshian Shashikumar.
Coming back to competitive swimming after a break due to a burnout after failing to make the cut for Paris 2024, he sounded cautiously optimistic about his chances. ‘’I just felt there are many unfinished businesses. I always wanted to be on the podium of the Commonwealth and Asian Games and I just want to give my best effort irrespective of what the result is. I think in that case, I will fulfil my dreams,’’ Sajan said.
An elusive medal for himself — along with a personal best — is what a rejuvenated Sajan is looking ahead to in both competitions. Asked which one matters more, Sajan said: ‘’I would say a personal best for me and medals for the country. Personal best tells you how you have progressed in training. A lot of times that should replicate in the competition and medals are very important for the country to take the country’s name in the world stage. Hence, you can say they go hand in hand.’’
Sajan’s sabbatical from the pool after Paris had become quite a sensitive topic in Indian swimming but as someone who had been thrown into the pool, so to speak, at the tender age of six, he knew his body well, and appreciates that sometimes rest is a better therapy to prepare the body rather than over-training.
Addressing the issue of preparedness, he said: ‘’My body’s capacity and recovery is in much better place now. I’ve done most of the work with endurance and aerobic build ups and the foundation is already built. Going to the Commonwealth Games, it is going to be only fraction of seconds which will decide whether I will be on the podium or not. So we know those challenges and we have to just work on those minute changes.’’
Finally, does he have it in him to make another splash when the CWG comes to Ahmedabad in four years? Deep down, Sajan knows it will be a tall order, but he said: ‘’I would love to but I don’t know if I have it in me because I came from a break after the Paris qualifications. I had a tough time. There was so much fatigue and burnout but I’m in a better position now in terms of health and performance.
‘’I would don’t want to comment on that right now because I want to take one step at a time and see how this Commonwealth and the Asian Games goes and decide after all this,’’ he signed off.