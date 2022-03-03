Credit goes to Virat for where we stand in Test cricket, want to take it forward: Rohit

"It's been a brilliant journey for him and a long one since he made his debut. Now to go and play his 100th game, it's been a wonderful one. He has done exceedingly well in this format, changed so many things in the way team is moving forward, it's been brilliant to watch that.



"It's been one hell of a ride for him, and we definitely want to make it special for him. We are all prepared for that and let's hope, we have good five days of cricket. The crowd is coming to see Virat play and that's a great thing."



For Rohit, the best phase under Kohli was the 2018 Australia series which they won 2-1.



"As a team, the series we won in Australia in 2018 and it was a big series, and Virat was our captain."



The best knock of Kohli among his 27 Test hundreds, according to Rohit, is the one he hit in South Africa on his first tour in 2013.



"As a batter, I remember his hundred (in Johannesburg) against South Africa in 2013. The pitch on which we played was a challenging one and we had bowlers like Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Jacques Kallis to face which wasn't easy," Rohit recollected.



"It was a bouncy track and we all were playing Test cricket in South Africa for the first time. He scored a hundred in first innings and 90 odd in the second innings.



"That hundred for me is his best. Then there is Perth 2018 but 2013 South Africa beats Perth," he added.