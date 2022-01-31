Cricket in the snow in Kashmir gaining popularity, claim clubs and cricketers

What is it like playing cricket on a ground covered by three to four feet of snow? Matchless, gushes Ishfaq Aziz Lone from Gurez, 135 kilometres from Srinagar. The lush meadows in winter experience heavy snowfall and playing cricket, he claims, keeps him and others mentally and physically fit.

Snow cricket tournaments are regularly held, he informs, and several hundred spectators turn up to watch the matches and listen to the running commentary amplified on loudspeakers.

Videos of cricket in the snow at Gurez, the cricketers claim, have drawn the attention of several international cricket stars, who have shared the clips on social media.