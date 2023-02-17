Cricketer Prithvi Shaw roughed up for refusing repeat selfie with fans

Just then, they were accosted by some purported fans who asked for selfies with Shaw and he obliged them, but a couple of them insisted on a second selfie which he refused, saying he wanted privacy with his friends.



Enraged at the denial, the so-called fans allegedly pounded and shattered his friend's car's windshield with a baseball bat and tried to chase Shaw with the weapon.



In a viral video of the incident posted by some bystanders, the celeb cricketer can be seen wrestling with a young woman fan wielding a baseball bat ostensibly to assault him as he tries to save himself.



As Shaw and his group drove off, the fans followed them in their vehicle and both the cars stopped near a police check-post before the matters seemed to calm down.