CWG 2022, boxing: Nikhat Zareen storms into semis, assures India of medal

World champion Nikhat Zareen assured herself and India a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after she stormed into the semifinals of the women's light flyweight boxing with an impressive 5-0 win over Wales' Helen in the quarterfinals, in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Nikhat, for whom it will be the first medal at the CWG, was aggressive from the get-go against Jones. She landed a left jab early into the first round and was unfazed by her opponent's flurry of punches, expertly dodging them while managing to land most of her own to dominate at the National Exhibition Centre.