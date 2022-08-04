CWG 2022: Unsure of participation a few days back, Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal

Tejaswin eventually won the medal with a leap of 2.22, He attempted to lift 2.25, assuring himself a bronze. He did make an attempt at 2.25 regards to sealing victory.

"The medal means the world to me. Five days ago I was not even sure whether I would be here or not. Today to go home with some hardware, it's just people's good wishes, my family's support by mother's support, she was awake the whole night watching me, she's been on it for the last one, one and half month. It's been a tough journey for us as a family but in the end everybody came together and made it happen," said Tejaswin after winning the bronze.

"I am thankful to everybody including the federation, the IOA, and everybody who made it happen at the last moment, to put me in this position. I am not among those people who make excuses for not being here and just because I am here, I want to give my best performance," said Tejaswin.

Though he did make an attempt to go higher and fight for the silver medal. He said though he had doubts about whether it was too late to get into the Commonwealth Games, he continued to fight and practice. On Wednesday, he played a tactical game, first ensuring that he won the bronze medal before making an attempt to add a few more inches to the height he had already cleared but could not do so.

Though Tejaswin could not come closer to his personal best, it was enough for him to get into the history books as the first high jumper from India to win a high jump medal in the Commonwealth Games.