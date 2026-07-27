Lifter Gyaneshwari provides silver lining on slow day for India

It was a slow day for Indian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with Gyaneshwari Yadav becoming the second Indian woman weightlifter after the iconic Mirabai Chanu to land silver in the 49 kg class on Monday, 27 July. A total lift of 199 kg — 88 kg in snatch and 111 kg in clean and jerk — was enough to hand the Chhattisgarh girl her moment of glory.

Nigeria’s Didih Onome Omolola claimed gold with a commanding 206 kg total (93 kg snatch +113 kg clean and jerk), while Canada’s Rebeka Groulx secured bronze with a total of 178 kg.

Gyaneshwari was consistent throughout the competition. After lifting 88 kg in the snatch, she successfully cleared 103 kg, 107 kg and 111 kg in clean and jerk — giving India another medal in the weightlifting competition. India's medals tally thus currently stands at five — one gold, three silver and one bronze.

Born in remote Rajnandgaon in Chattisgarh, the 23-year-old Gyaneshwari is a product of the Khelo India project, having taken to her chosen sport at a young age. A series of consistent performances at junior and senior national championships established her as one of the top lifters of the country, and she now trains at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala.

The growth curve for the young lifter took off around two years back when Gynaeshwari finished fifth in the 2024 World Championship. This year, she hit the straps with a bronze in the Asian Championship with a combined lift of 194 kg, and followed it up with gold at the Universal Weightlifting Cup.