Darwin Test: Santo’s Bangla Tigers script the mother of all upsets

For more than 25 years after being bestowed with Test status in 2000, the Bangla Tigers have lived with a question mark over whether they really belonged to the club. They have enjoyed the reputation of being a sprightly white-ball side, with several remarkable wins to their credit, such as upsetting the applecart of India in the 2007 ODI World Cup and knocking England out of the 2015 edition. But the longest format remained their Achilles heel despite the odd spark.

However, the heist at Darwin on Sunday, 16 August will eventually silence their critics, as their historic nine-wicket win over no. 1-ranked Test side Australia has begun topping the charts of the five biggest upsets in the history of the format.

The way the underdogs controlled the game — with young paceman Hasan Mahmud setting the early tempo, ton-up Tanzid Hasan and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto showing character against a full-strength Aussie attack, and finally Mehidy Hasan Miraz coming to the party — was purely the stuff dreams are made of.

Mehidy, a top-quality right-arm off-spinner and all-rounder, has to be one of the most underrated cricketers in the business — largely because of his team’s somewhat underwhelming record in international cricket. It’s been exactly 10 years since he spun a web around England in Mirpur when the latter, being 100 without loss while chasing 273, collapsed to hand Bangladesh one of their most significant victories.

However, the one scripted at Darwin was in a different league altogether — and no one will grudge Shanto’s take at the presentation: "This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format. Going forward, we want to do something special in the future. I’m very happy, proud of myself and the way the boys played. We did a lot of hard work."