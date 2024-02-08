Davis Cup: Playing a tie in Pakistan had its own pressure, says Zeeshan Ali

For Zeeshan Ali, the recent trip to Pakistan as the captain of India’s Davis Cup team must have been a rather emotional experience. The last time a team crossed the border was way back in 1964, with Zeeshan's father Akhtar Ali as one of the key members of the side along with the likes of Premjit Lall, and they recorded a clean sweep.

Last weekend, captain Zeeshan’s men completed a 4-0 rout to stay in Group I of the World Group and the former star admitted that the pressure of expectations didn’t give him the leeway to soak in the experience of visiting the country.

‘’At a personal level, it was certainly a moving experience to set foot in Pakistan as I had heard a lot of stories from my dad. However, the tie was a high pressure one which we were expected to win on paper and it was also the first time I was playing the role of a captain-and-coach after serving as the later for last 11 years,’’ Zeeshan said on the team’s return from Islamabad.

A trip to Pakistan by any Indian contingent in a high profile sport carries a ring of political and diplomatic significance — and it was no different this time with the team being accorded a head-of-state security.