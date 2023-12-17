Deepti Sharma stars with all-round show as India women eye maiden Test win at home over England

The historic encounter, Deepti Sharma's stunning all-round show, a fifty and a fifer, provided India Women with a perfect launchpad to record their maiden home victory in the traditional format over England after the second day of their one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, 16 December.

After a patient 113-ball 67 in India's first-innings total of 428, Deepti destroyed the England line-up with a sensational 5.3-4-7-5 spell helping the hosts take a massive 292-run lead. The visitors were bundled out for 136 in their first essay despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's composed 59.

India did not enforce the follow-on and reached 186 for six in their second dig at stumps, for an overall lead of 478.

Deepti was at the heart of India's effort when they grabbed six England wickets for a mere 10 runs, that saw the visitors tumble spectacularly from 108 for 3.

As the game progressed, the DY Patil Stadium pitch offered turn and variable bounce for spinners, leaving the batters in a quandary. The day also saw 19 wickets falling from either side and 15 of them were grabbed by spinners.

Deepti, of course, was the star of the day, tormenting the English batters with her bag of tricks. The 26-year-old off-spinner began her destruction job getting rid of Danny Wyatt (19), who began with a string of fours. It was a classical off-spinner's dismissal as the English batter was caught at short leg for a bat-pad catch, and that sparked a shocking collapse.