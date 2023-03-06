Delhi court grants four-day interim bail to Olympian Sushil Kumar to perform father's last rites

A Delhi court on Monday granted four-day interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, the main accused in the murder case of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar, on humanitarian grounds for performing the last rites of his father.

Kumar has been in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

"Keeping in view the fact that the father of the accused expired yesterday and his last rites are to be carried out today itself, on humanitarian grounds, the applicant or accused be released on interim bail from March 6 to March 9 only on furnishing personal bonds of the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand said.