Delhi gears up for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup
Prominent football clubs from Delhi will be participating in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup (SBSFC) from July-August to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence
Prominent football clubs from Delhi will be participating in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Football Cup (SBSFC) from July-August to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence. Organized by the Directorate of Education and Sports of NCT of Delhi, SBSFC is a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative and has been affiliated with the All-India Football Federation (AIFF). The tournament aims to pay a tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's invaluable determination & struggles.
20 teams of Under-18 and Under-22 players will play 98 matches for over 20 lakhs worth of prize money. The League will be played on a single leg followed by third place, semi-finals, and the mega final. The tournament will be held at TyagRaj Stadium, Sudeva FIFA Ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, East Vinod Nagar Stadium, and Kohat Enclave Artificial Ground.
Anuj Gupta, President of Sudeva Delhi Football Club, said, "We are proud to host the grand event, and can't wait to witness the talents give their best shots."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is a great initiation that not only encourages Indian football but also celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of Independent India".
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "A championship of passion & dedication! This is absolutely the best way to celebrate our Mother India."
Top players from all over the city will be participating in the grand cup. National scouts/coaches shall also be attending some of the matches to find talent for the National Team Camp.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines