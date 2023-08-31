Delhi's only concrete skatepark shows how skateboarding is becoming India's thing
Despite a lack of space, India's skateboarding culture seems set to take off, and Delhi’s only concrete skatepark is fostering a young community that could transform the country's skateboard scene
In November 2021, Anil Dhankar opened Backyard skatepark in Delhi with only a handful of members. Less than two years later, the park has roughly 200 skateboarders, with many of them even participating in a national championship. Watch the video to find out how India's skateboarding culture is growing in leaps and bounds, pun intended!
