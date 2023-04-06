Dhoni, Yuvi, Raina made MCC life members; Mithali, Jhulan too on the list

Eight of the 12 Test-playing nations are represented within this year's list, which includes some of the most recognisable names in the modern game.



MCC's Cricket committee considers the nomination of cricketers for Honorary Life Membership, recognising the outstanding international careers of some of the greats of the game. Honorary Life Membership is also awarded to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to MCC or the game in general.



Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, said: "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer.

