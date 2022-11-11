Dravid rested for NZ tour, Laxman to coach India

Rohit will be back to lead the side in Bangladesh. Kohli and Ashwin will also return to the squad for the Bangladesh tour where India will play three ODIs and two Tests, beginning December 4.



India were unceremoniously knocked out of the T20 World Cup after England handed them a 10-wicket hammering in the semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.



The members who are not part of the New Zealand leg have already started dispersing. While Kohli left from Adelaide, Rahul and Rohit are also expected to fly out soon.



A lot of squad members will also disperse from Sydney and Perth.