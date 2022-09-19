Dual role of player-coach for England pace bowlers Anderson, Broad likely: Report

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is reportedly devising a plan where England pace-bowling stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad could be made player-coaches, even as the country's cricket governing body looks to prune the backroom staff.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, are the most experienced England bowlers and are the highest wicket-taking pacers in the world. Given their decades of experience, the ECB is exploring the possibility of giving the duo a new role, said a report in Daily Mail on Monday.

The report said Test coach Brendon McCullum is looking at the long term and wants to utilise the expertise of the veteran bowlers to permanently replace the outgoing Jon Lewis.