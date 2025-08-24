Durand Cup: John Abraham’s North-East United living a dream with an encore

The sense of satisfaction on Bollywood actor John Abraham’s face on Saturday night said it all. After enduring a barren run in terms of silverware for 11 long seasons, not to speak of the financial challenges to mount a challenge in the ISL, Lady Luck has finally smiled on his team North-East United FC for two seasons now.

If the highlanders spoiled a star-studded Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s party in a shootout in the Durand Cup final last year, Spanish coach Juan Pedro Benali’s side ran roughshod over newcomers Diamond Harbour FC 6-1 in a one-sided final to make it back-to-back triumphs in one of Asia’s oldest tournaments. What’s more, it was the first team to do so in 25 years — despite its brief 12-year-old history — while the scoreline marked the joint-highest margin of victory in a Durand final since 1896 when Somerset Light Infantry beat Black White by the same margin.

''It's great achievement for us to be the first team to win the Durand Cup back-to-back after 1991. I would like to believe that we will make it a habit,'' the enduring action hero said in a video on the club website. "I would like to believe that we are a very resilient club and I personally run it with a lot of passion. Yes, times are tough but we have held out so far."

It has indeed been journey of resilience for the club, which represents eight states from the hills instead of a single city, and John’s crusade has begun to be noticed. Only in mid-June, Union minister of communications and development of North-East Jyotiraditya Scindia had high praise for the actor during a courtesy call in the capital. On his X handle, Scindia wrote: ‘’John’s indomitable zeal for football and his dream of seeing a Messi or Ronaldo rise from our soil is truly inspiring. Wishing him and the team great success in taking Indian football forward.’’