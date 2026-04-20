Eden crowd rooted for us during 1987 World Cup final, recalls Allan Border

When a 70-year-old Allan Border rang the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens on Sunday, 19 April to usher in the start of an IPL game, a collage of happy memories came flooding back. This was the historic venue where, on 8 November 1987, he captained a new-look Australia side to victory over England in a close final to lift the nation's first 50-over ICC World Cup.

‘’It’s been 39 years since then, quite ridiculous,’’ said Border, who now looks like an ageing Hollywood actor with his white beard — a far cry from the tough-as-nails Aussie captain who laid the foundation of an all-conquering team which went on to rule world cricket well into the new century.

Visiting India along with his 39-year-old son Dene at the invitation of Sunil Gavaskar to catch some action in the ongoing IPL, Border recalled the feeling of almost playing at home during the World Cup final. ‘’We were almost like the home team that day, we were playing England with 98 per cent of the crowd supporting us,’’ he said.