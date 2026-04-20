Eden crowd rooted for us during 1987 World Cup final, recalls Allan Border
After 39 years, Australian cricket's Renaissance man returns to scene of his team's historic triumph
When a 70-year-old Allan Border rang the ceremonial bell at Eden Gardens on Sunday, 19 April to usher in the start of an IPL game, a collage of happy memories came flooding back. This was the historic venue where, on 8 November 1987, he captained a new-look Australia side to victory over England in a close final to lift the nation's first 50-over ICC World Cup.
‘’It’s been 39 years since then, quite ridiculous,’’ said Border, who now looks like an ageing Hollywood actor with his white beard — a far cry from the tough-as-nails Aussie captain who laid the foundation of an all-conquering team which went on to rule world cricket well into the new century.
Visiting India along with his 39-year-old son Dene at the invitation of Sunil Gavaskar to catch some action in the ongoing IPL, Border recalled the feeling of almost playing at home during the World Cup final. ‘’We were almost like the home team that day, we were playing England with 98 per cent of the crowd supporting us,’’ he said.
‘’I have some great memories of playing here, the last was of course 1987 when I held the World Cup trophy,’’ said Border, who now has the winners’ trophy of the India-Australia Test series named after him and Gavaskar. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the memorable Test between the two countries when the hosts turned the tables on Steve Waugh’s team after being asked to follow on.
Much as he may be impressed by the T20 format as a ‘’strong, powerful force’’ of the game, the gutsy southpaw maintained there was nothing to beat Test cricket. ‘’Yes, T20 cricket is a strong, powerful force in the game but I would reckon players take pride in playing Tests and representing the country rather than a franchise. I love the entertainment of this format but it’s Tests where everyone’s skills are really tested,’’ said the owner of 11,174 Test runs at an average of 50.56.
‘’I would like to come back with my wife sometime,’’ he said as Border caught up with the action from the CAB president’s box with Sourav Ganguly for company.
Speaking in a separate interview with Revsportz, the quintessential pro was effusive in his praise of the influx of talent the IPL has been throwing up. ‘’The IPL has definitely given new opportunities to blood a lot of good young players,’’ Border felt. ‘’There seems to be a production line of good young cricketers. Young lads just bowling 150 (kmph)… I mean, that’s good pace. Whether you can maintain that over a day of cricket where he’s got to bowl 18 or 20 overs, as against bowling four overs, that’s the real test.’’
For someone who oversaw a transitional phase in Australian cricket in collaboration with the disciplinarian Bobby Simpson as head coach, it’s a matter of great concern that their talent reserves are ageing. ‘’We’ve still got a very good side, but they are ageing. Our batting is a bit vulnerable. We need to find some good young opening batsmen and someone else to replace Steve Smith. We’ve still got a good team for the next 12 months or so, and then we will have to start the refurb,’’ he said.
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