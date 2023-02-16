Eight booked for extortion after brawl over selfies with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw

Oshiwara police booked eight people on Wednesday for alleged extortion and unlawful assembly for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav stated that the brawl began when the cricketer denied more selfies with the insistent fans, after obliging some. According to the complaint, the hotel manager had also tried to diffuse the situation when the fans began to create chaos.

Yadav claimed that the enraged fans first tried to attack Shaw's car with baseball bats and later vandalised Prithvi’s friend’s car, smashing the front and rear windows of the vehicle. They also asked Shaw and his friends for money citing "fake cases".