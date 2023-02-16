Eight booked for extortion after brawl over selfies with Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw
Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav claimed that the brawl began when the cricketer denied more selfies, after already having taken a few
Oshiwara police booked eight people on Wednesday for alleged extortion and unlawful assembly for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw's friend's car outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai.
Shaw's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav stated that the brawl began when the cricketer denied more selfies with the insistent fans, after obliging some. According to the complaint, the hotel manager had also tried to diffuse the situation when the fans began to create chaos.
Yadav claimed that the enraged fans first tried to attack Shaw's car with baseball bats and later vandalised Prithvi’s friend’s car, smashing the front and rear windows of the vehicle. They also asked Shaw and his friends for money citing "fake cases".
"The accused got angry after the hotel manager asked them to vacate the premises. Soon the accused gave chase to a car in which they believed the cricketer was leaving the hotel. However, a friend of the cricketer was travelling in it," Yadav said.
"Near Jogeshwari Link Road, the accused attacked the car and broke its windscreen. They also demanded Rs 50,000 as extortion for not naming the car occupant in a fake case. The car occupant drove to Oshiwara police station and registered a complaint," he added.
Oshiwara Police have booked the eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offence (143, 148,149, 384, 437, 504, 506) following the incident.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines