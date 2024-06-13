Euro 2024: A look at five precocious stars who can make a difference

Come Friday night (15 June IST), hosts and three-time winners Germany will meet Scotland to set the ball rolling for Euro 2024, the biggest showpiece in football after the FIFA World Cup. This time, it has come back after a three-year cycle, with Euro 2020 actually taking place a year later in 2021, in which Italy had the final laugh via a tie-breaker against England.

The next one month will see the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, senior pros Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandez vying for honours, while someone like a Cristiano Ronaldo will be appearing for his sixth Euro. However, there is a next generation of wannabe stars on the horizon — still in their teens or barely out of it — who have made a mark in club football and are now eyeing the Euro as their big stage.

We tried to cherry-pick five young stars one needs to watch out for:

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal, who has caught the fancy of Leo Messi, no less, won’t turn 17 until a day before the Euro 2024 final on 14 July. However, the prodigious talent who made his first outing in a Barcelona shirt at 15, is expected to provide the X factor to the Spanish attack in the company of his club mate Pau Cubarsi, another precocious talent at 17.

In 50 appearances for this La Masia product (the youth academy of Barca) across all competitions, Yamal, who plays off the right wing, has notched up seven goals and 10 assists. It will be interesting to see how often Spain manager Luis de la Fuentes uses him in the month-long tournament, though he has a high opinion of the prodigy.

“If he ends up playing in the European Championship, it will be because he is prepared and because he has that special talent of a chosen one,” Fuentes said last month. The manager has lived up to his word by naming both Yamal and Cubarsi in a youthful squad as Spain try to add a record fourth crown to their shelves.