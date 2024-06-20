Ex-India pacer David Johnson dies after fall from fourth-floor, police probe on
As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well
Former India pacer David Johnson has died after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment in Bengaluru, and an investigation is being conducted to figure out if it is a case of suicide, a police official said on Thursday.
Johnson was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children. As per currently available details, Johnson, who was running a cricket academy near his home, had not been keeping well in recent times.
"We were informed that he had fallen from the fourth floor of his apartment building. He was taken to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official told PTI.
A police official said the death is being investigated. "It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur, giving rise to the suspicion of suicide," the official said.
In his prime, Johnson, who played two Tests and 39 first-class matches, was a member of a formidable Karnataka bowling unit which also featured Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Dodda Ganesh.
"It is shocking news as we had played together from our tennis-ball cricket days for a club called Jai Karnataka," Ganesh, also a former India pacer and Johnson's long-time friend, told PTI, fondly recalling their time together on the field. "Later we played together for the state and India. That Karnataka bowling attack was the Indian bowling attack for a long time.
"In fact, six members from the state, including Rahul Dravid, was in the India squad at the same time. I doubt any other state has managed that feat."
Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble condoled his one-time teammate's death. "Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon 'Benny'," Kumble wrote on X.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah too extended his condolences to the bereaved family. "Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered," Shah wrote on X.
