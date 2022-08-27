Excited for India-Pakistan clash: K.L. Rahul ahead of Asia Cup opener

On Virat Kohli's performance, Rahul said, "Everyone has his own opinion. It doesn't bother big players like Virat, he is working on his game, the standard Virat has set, he is hungry to match it again."

"We cannot run away from India-Pakistan rivalry, and as a player, sometimes it is visible also. But once we are on the ground, we look the opposition only as a cricketer and give our best... We share our experiences with each other and learn from each other as cricket players," he said while responding to relations between the two sides.

On Shaheen Afridi, Rahul said, "We pray for his recovery but yes, his presence is always good for batsmen to face world-class bowling and we will miss him."

Talking about the Zimbabwe trip, Rahul said it was an opportunity for him to get back his confidence after injury, and now he can focus on my skills.