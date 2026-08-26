Exclusive: Adille Sumariwalla in line to be first Asian chief of World Athletics

Adille Sumariwalla, a senior statesman among sports administrators in India, has worn many a hat at the national and international levels. Come next year, the former Olympian and sprint ace will be in line for his biggest assignment yet — that of succeeding Lord Sebastian Coe as the first Asian president of World Athletics.

"I feel I stand a very good chance as I have worked in all areas of the sport ever since I care to remember," remarked the 68-year-old, who is currently one of the vice presidents of the world governing body and had served two terms on its executive council before that. Earlier this month, Sumariwalla had confirmed his candidature for the top job, while the other candidates in the fray as of now are two other vice presidents: Raul Chapado Serrano, president of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, and former athlete Ximena Restrepo of Colombia.

Speaking to National Herald in an exclusive interview over the phone, the plain-speaking Sumariwalla said it would be too early to comment on his chances, with the elections due in August next year ahead of the World Athletics Championships in China.

"If I am elected, it could be a big feather in India’s cap as we are only second to FIFA in terms of strength of member countries, with 215 of them on board, as well as the No. 1 Olympic sport. You see, I have had two terms as World Athletics Council member and one as the vice president. I have all the qualifications, be it educational, experience or in business, and have got what it takes," said the former long-serving president of the Athletics Federation of India.