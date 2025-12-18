Exclusive: Sreejesh, India's strongman under hockey bar, revels in new avatar

Ever since a resilient Indian team rallied to beat Argentina 4-2 and seal a bronze finish in the Junior World Cup hockey in Chennai last week, head coach P.R. Sreejesh has found media attention trained on him again. The former strongman under the India bar, whose leadership from the back and stellar show was a key factor behind the back-to-back Olympics bronzes in Tokyo and Paris, wants to give credit where it’s due.

‘’I shared my experience with them on how to fight adverse situations and prepare for the big game but eventually, they did the job in the middle. All credit goes to the players,’’ said the 37-year-old, who tasted success in his first-ever coaching assignment after quitting the international arena following the Paris Games, his fourth Olympics.

What also makes the occasion special is that the third place finish by Rohit & Co. came after a nine-year wait since 2016 and in a year when Hockey India has just begun celebrations for 100 years of Indian hockey.

Speaking to National Herald in a phone interview, the much decorated Sreejesh said: ‘’It’s like a cherry on the cake that it came this year though we had a poor game in the semi-finals (they lost 5-1 to Germany and had to play the bronze play-off). The job of the junior team is to provide an assembly line of talented players for the senior squad, and there are quite a few candidates who can stake a claim.’’