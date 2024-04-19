Faintly Orwellian: Wisden slams India’s hosting of 2023 ICC World Cup

The Wisden Cricketers Almanack’s scathing comment on the authoritarian manner in which the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is running the sport is not going to win it many friends in India. From the inequal distribution of the central ICC (International Cricket Council) funds — which sees India pocket 38.5 per cent of the revenue — to its role as 2023 World Cup host, all have come in for some no-holds-barred criticism from arguably the most respected publication about the game.

In his editorial, Lawrence Booth — who stirred up a hornet’s next during the 2023 50-over World Cup with allegations of India changing the designated pitch ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium — has done it again. The inequal distribution of ICC revenues — which sees the Big Three of India, England and Australia walk away with the biggest share of the pie — is in stark contrast to the likes of the West Indies, whose own take represents just 4.58 per cent.

This had been, of course, a contentious issue in world cricket for long with erstwhile ICC president Shashank Manohar incurring the wrath of fellow officials of the BCCI (of which he had been a former boss) as he tried to bring some parity into the system. The argument that the Big Three were entitled to a larger share of the profits as they were the biggest revenue earners were first raised by N. Srinivasan at the helm of the ICC.