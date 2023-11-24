Fake news of Rohit Sharma’s retirement from cricket causes flutter

Kolkata: An X-post, using sports website Sportskeeda’s logo, created a bit of flutter in the social media space when it said yesterday: ‘Breaking News: Rohit Sharma retires from all formats of international cricket.’ It was fake as the website called it soon enough – preventing any further amplification.

Sportskeeda issued a rejoinder that their logo was misused and there was no element of truth in the news. Meanwhile, a website, cricketception.wixsite.com, went a step further when they used a snap of Kushan Sarkar – a PTI cricket writer – to publish a story ‘Sharma hangs up his boots; Kohli snubs BCCI’s Test captaincy Pandya to take charge of white ball cap.’

No wonder, the cricketception story had garnered 74.3 k views till Thursday evening – showing how such clickbait stories can create confusion among fans.